Obituary for Marie Lyttle

Marie Lyttle, 76, of Manchester, KY, passed away Saturday, January 13th, at the Laurel Creek Nursing Home.

Marie was born in Hima, KY on September 13, 1941, a daughter of the late Margaret (Johnson) and Aaron Thompson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Lyttle.

Marie is survived by her daughter, Gussie Ann Lyttle-Burns and husband Paul of Lexington; her two sons, Alexander Lyttle and wife Sylvia of Nicholasville, and William Lyttle of Manchester.

She is also survived by 6 grandchildren: Natalie Lyttle, Adrian Lyttle, Rachel Burns, Matthew Burns, Julia Burns and Ethan Lyttle; one great grandchild, Augest Johnson; and several nieces and nephews.

Marie is also survived by the following sisters and brothers: Pricillia Thompson and Naomi Thompson,both of Manchester, Aaron Thompson, Jr. of Richmond, KY, and William Joseph Thompson of Clarksville, TN.

In addition to her husband and parents, Marie was preceded in death by the following brothers and sisters: Lawrence Thompson, Perry Thompson, Kathleen Thompson and Ruth Thompson.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, January 18th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Anthony Lovett officiating and Peggy Walker singing. Burial will follow at the Manchester Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Thursday, January 18th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.