Obituary for Marty Karl Hicks

Marty Karl Hicks, 45, of London, passed away Wednesday, April 12th, at St. Joseph London Hospital.

Marty was born in Oneida, KY on August 25, 1971, a son of Lorean (Ghent) Hicks and the late Harold Hicks.

Marty is survived by his mother Lorean Hicks, his children, Kennedy Hicks, Kayleigh Hicks and Dalton Hicks all of London and his sister Sherri Mays and husband Jason of Gray, KY.

He is also survived by his wife Buffy Hicks, his step son Michael Grubb and wife Jennifer, step daughter Bridgette Grubb and 3 step grandchildren Kaylee, Logan and Deegan.

He is preceded in death by his father Harold Hicks.

Service will be held 1:00 PM on Saturday, April 15th at Britton Funeral Home with Roy Lane Woods officiating. Burial will follow in the Goose Rock Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Friday, April 14th at Britton Funeral Home.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

