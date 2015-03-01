Obituary for Mary Ann Curry

By

Mary Ann Curry, 69, of Manchester, KY, passed away Thursday, August 3rd, at the Manchester Memorial Hospital.

Mary was born in Cincinnati, OH on December 8, 1947, a daughter of the late Ann (Magone) and Russell Dowd.

Mary is survived by her husband Paul Curry, by three daughters, Jennifer (Tim) Cotton, Mae (Frank) Watson and Christine Goins; and by two sons, Paul Curry and Tony Curry.

She is also survived by 3 grandchildren: Raphael Ramirez, Alahondro Ramirez and Helena Wilson, and a special nephew Travis Roark.

Mary is also survived by two sisters and two brothers, Ilene Dowd, Wanda Fugate, David Dowd and Joe Milano

In addition to her parents, Russell and Ann Dowd, she was preceded in death by her nephew Kevin Roark.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, August 7th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY with George Roberts officiating. Burial will follow Curry Dowd Cemetery at Curry Branch.

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Sunday, August 6th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.