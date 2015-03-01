Obituary for Mary Davidson

By

Mary Davidson, 98, of Manchester, KY passed away Wednesday, August 23rd, at her home.

Mary was born on October 15, 1918, the daughter of the late Eva (Bowles) and George Bowling.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Roscoe Davidson.

Mary is survived by two daughters: Joyce Combs and Sue Sizemore and husband Walter; by three sons: Carmon Davidson and wife Carole Ann, Raymond Davidson and wife Josephine, and Paul Davidson and wife Shirley.

She is also survived by 32 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren, a very special nephew, Donnie Allen and his wife Beverly, and a host of nieces and nephews. Also surviving are four brothers: Hubert Bowling and wife Gerrie, Paul Bowling and wife Martha, Lee Bowling and wife Mary, and Jim Bowling.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, August 25th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY. Burial will follow at the Hounchell Bend Cemetery in Manchester, KY.

Visitation will be held 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Friday, August 25th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY

