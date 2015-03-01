Obituary for Mary Opal Parks

By

Mary Opal Parks, 84, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, March 21st, at her home.

Mary was born in Manchester, KY on January 20, 1933, a daughter of the late Lucy (Bowling) and Taylor Hollen.

Mary is survived by her husband Adam Parks, Jr., a daughter, Belinda Young and husband Johnny, of Manchester; a son, Denver and wife Debra Kay, of Manchester.

She is also survived by 4 grandchildren Chad Parks, Kacee Riley, Heather Parks and special friend Sam Benge, and Adam Parks and wife Gemma, 4 great grandchildren Kody Bargo, Carson James Woolum, Levi Riley and Addison Parks.

Mary is also survived by four sisters, Amelia Davidson, of Manchester; Joann Lewis, of Manchester; Christine Stewart, of Manchester; Debbie Smith, of Manchester.

She is preceded in death by her parents Taylor and Lucy Hollen and these brothers and sisters Helen Jones, Imogene Grimes, Granville Hollen, Evelene Goormastic and Roy Hollen.

Service will be held 12:00 PM on Saturday, March 25th at Britton Funeral Home with Shawn Madden officiating. Burial will follow in the Parks Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Friday, March 24th at Britton Funeral Home.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

