Obituary for Michael Wagers

Michael Wagers 37 died Thursday

Funeral 2 PM Sunday

Britton Funeral Home

Burial in Taylor Cemetery (London)

Visitation Saturday

Britton Funeral Home

Michael Wagers, 37, of London, KY passed away Thursday, August 24th, at the St. Joseph London Hospital.

Michael was born in Manchester, KY on June 24, 1980, a son of Pauline (Riley) and Michael Wagers.

He is survivied by his wife Jessica (Hale) Wagers, his parents, Pauline and Michael Wagers, and his daughters, Haley Wagers and Makayla Wagers, all of London.

Michael is also survived by his sister, Misty Whitaker and husband David of Somerset and his sister-in-law, Ashley Hale.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, August 27th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY with Columbus Hensley and Golden Smith, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in the Taylor Cemetery in London, KY.

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Saturday, August 26th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.

