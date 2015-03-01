Obituary for Mildred Byrd
Mildred Byrd, 90, of Bethel, OH, passed away Tuesday, March 21st.
Mildred was born in Teges, KY on April 11, 1926, a daughter of the late Sarah Esther (Combs) and Bryceson Bishop.
Mildred is survived by her husband Herbert Byrd, by two daughters, Esther Ann Byrd Johnson, of Clewiston, FL; Lucy Lynn Shepherd and husband Mike, of Bethel, OH; a son, Herbert Hollis Byrd and wife Shonda, of Manchester, TN.
She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren and by a brother, Steve G. Bishop, of Fayetteville, NC.
Mildred is preceded by her parents Bryceson and Sarah Bishop and by 8 brothers and sisters.
Service will be held 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 25th at Britton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Jay Byrd Cemetery in Oneida.
Visitation will be held 12:00 PM on Saturday, March 25th at Britton Funeral Home.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
