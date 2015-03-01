Obituary for Nancy Mills

By

Nancy Mills died Monday

Funeral 2 PM Friday

Britton Funeral Home

Burial in Mills Cemetery .

Visitation Thursday

Britton Funeral Home

Nancy Mills, 93, of Manchester, passed away Monday, April 10th, at the Hyden Health and Rehab Center.

Nancy was born in Ogle, KY on August 18, 1923, a daughter of the late Mary (Hubbard) and Colonel Mills.

Nancy is survived by four daughters, Irene Eversole, Virgie Mills, and Lizzie Henson all of Manchester and Brenda Woods of Springfield, KY, by three sons Albert Mills of London, Lonzo Mills of Manchester, Oscar Mills of Ohio, she is also survived by a sister and two brothers Edna Hibbard, Colson Mills and Roscoe Mills all of Indianapolis and by several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband Thomas Mills, her parents and the following brothers and sisters Woodrow Mills, Monroe Mills, Lonzo Mills, Oscar Mills, Enco Mills, Lillie Swafford and Gladys Jones.

Service will be held 2:00 PM on Friday, April 14th at Britton Funeral Home with Paul Mitchell and Don Hubbard officiating. Burial will follow in the at Mills Cemetery .

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Thursday, April 13th at Britton Funeral Home

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

