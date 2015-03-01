Obituary for Orville Collins

By

Rev. Orville Collins 83 died Sunday

Funeral 1 PM Wednesday

Britton Funeral Home

Burial in Collins Cemetery (Laurel Creek)

Visitation Tuesday

Britton Funeral Home

Rev. Orville Collins, age 83, of Manchester, KY, passed away Sunday December 31st, 2017 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, KY.

Orville was born in Manchester, KY on June 16th, 1934, to the union of Dee Collins and Florida Davis Collins. Orville leaves to mourn his passing his children Georgia Collins Grubb and husband Virgil of Greenbriar, Judy Collins Napier and husband Mike of Fogertown, Mattie Collins of Columbus, OH, Richard Collins and wife Pat of London, KY, Earnie Collins and wife Freda of Sexton Creek, KY, and Eddie Wayne Collins and wife Elaine of Laurel Creek, KY.

He is also survived by thirteen grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews and a very large church family.

He was preceded in death by his wife of fifty five years Edith Allen Collins, Three Sisters: Edith Collins Robinson, Bessie Collins Melton, Evelyn Collins Short, and five brothers: Jackie Collins, Albert Collins, Eugene Collins, Herbert Collins, and Dee Collins Jr.

In Lieu of flowers the family requests that expressions of sympathy by made in the form of donations to the Collins Cemetery Inc. maintenance fund or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The Funeral Services will be held 1 PM Wednesday January 3rd, 2017 at the Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY with Rev. Henry Lloyd Deaton officiating. Burial will follow in the Collins Cemetery at Laurel Creek. Visitation will be after 6 PM Tuesday January 2nd, 2017 at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.