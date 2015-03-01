Obituary for Owen Smith

By

Owen Smith 87 died Tuesday

Funeral 11 AM Saturday

Britton Funeral Home

Burial in Heaven Sent Cemetery (London)

Visitation Friday

Britton Funeral Home

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Owen Smith, 87, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, May 23rd, at his residence.

Owen was born on February 23, 1930, a son of the late Nancy (Hoskins) and Coleman Smith.

Owen was a deacon of the Liberty United Baptist Church from it’s opening until now.

Owen is survived by his wife, Ruth (Hoskins) Smith, and by two daughters, Catherine Finley and husband Morris and Shirley Smith, both of Manchester, and by five sons Teddy Smith, and wife Kathy of Manchester, Calvin Smith and wife Ruth Ann of Manchester, Stanley Smith and wife Jan of London, Owen Glenn Smith of Cincinnati, OH and Alan Smith, and wife Barbara of Manchester.

He is also survived by 14 grandchildren, Jarrod Smith, Justin Smith, Cole Smith, Kellie Waligorski, Kailyn Smith, Emily Levey, Samuel Finley, Andrew Finley, Abram Finley, Isabelle Finley, Luci Smith, Thomas Smith, Andrea Couch and Jared Couch and by 5 great grandchildren, Levi Owen Smith, Eli Smith, Caroline Smith, Madeline Levey and Charlotte Finley.

Owen is also survived by four sisters, Delphia Gray of Cincinnati, OH, Ethel Lipps of London, Vernice White of London and Ruby Robinson of Charlotte, NC and by two brothers, Lonzo Smith of Manchester and Carl Smith of Manchester.

In addition to his parents, Coleman and Nancy (Hoskins) Smith, his is preceded in death by the following brothers and sister, William Bud Smith, Coleman Smith, Jr., Oscar Smith and Pauline Smith and by 2 grandchildren Mason Smith and Jane Finley.

Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 27th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Golden Smith, Jr., Owen Glenn Smith and Catherine S. Finley officiating. Pallbearers will be Jarrod Smith, Justin Smith, Cole Smith, Samuel Finley, Andrew Finley, Abram Finley, Thomas Smith, Levi Smith and Eli Smith. Burial will follow in the Heaven Sent Cemetery in London, KY.

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Friday, May 26th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.