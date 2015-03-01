Obituary for Patsy Ann Gibbs Scalf

By

Patsy Ann Gibbs Scalf, 65, of Manchester, KY, passed away Sunday, September 10th, at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.

Patsy was born in Oneida, KY on March 20, 1952, a daughter of the late Beatrice (Proffitt) and Matt Napier.

Patsy is survived by her husband, James E. Scalf; her son, Roy Scott Gibbs and fiancee Tracy Smith; and her grandchild, Cheyenne Gibbs.

In addition to to her parents, Matt and Beatrice Napier, she was preceded in death by two siblings, Sue Clarkston and Stanley Napier.

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Wednesday, September 13th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY. A graveside service will be held 12:00 PM on Thursday, September 14th.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

