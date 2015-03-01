Obituary for Phyllis Jean Frazier

By

Ms Phyllis Jean Frazier, 68, of Manchester, KY, passed away Wednesday, March 15th, at University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. Phyllis was born in Manchester, KY on November 16, 1948, a daughter of the late Myrtle (Martin) and Phillip Wilson. She was a member of The Jacks Branch Bible Church.

Phyllis is survived by these sons: Wendell, husband of Glenna Frazier, David, husband of Melissa Frazier, Daniel, husband of Jeanava Frazier, John Frazier, and Ralph Frazier, husband of Karen Frazier. Phyllis is also survived by the following grandchildren Bethany Frazier, Shawnee Frazier, Dalton Franzier, Emma Frazier, Levi Frazier, Andrea Dwelly, and Cassidy Dwelly, as well as one sister, Ollie Hensley, of Sand Gap, KY; and two brothers, Albert Wilson, of WestChester Ohio, and Paul Wilson, of Tyner, KY ; She is preceded in death by her Husband Conley Frazier, her son Randall Frazier, and her parents Phillip and Myrtle Wilson.

The Service will be held on Saturday, March 18th at 2 PM with Bill Griffin officiating, burial will follow in the Treadway Cemetery. Friends are invited to call 6 PM to 9 PM on Friday, March 17th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY

