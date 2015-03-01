Obituary for Rachel Bowling

By

Rachel Bowling 70 died Thursday

Funeral 2 PM Sunday

Britton Funeral Home

Burial at Polly Marcum Cemetery (Big Creek)

Visitation Saturday

Britton Funeral Home

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Rachel Bowling, 70, of Big Creek, KY, passed away Thursday, February 1st, at ContinueCare Hospital at Baptist Health Corbin.

Rachel was born in Saul, KY on October 18, 1947, a daughter of the late Sarah (Barger) and Jim Spurlock. She enjoyed spending time with her children and her dog, Lucky. She also enjoyed her flowers and talking on the phone

Rachel was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Bowling.

Rachel is survived by her son, Randy Bowling and fiancée Mindy Bowling of Big Creek; by 3 adopted children: Scott Reid and wife Cindy of London, Martha Estep and Eric Estep, both of Big Creek; 5 grandchildren: Michael Howard, Zachary Estep, Alex Howard, Olivia Estep and Katie Howard; and 2 special friends, Pat Mills and Candice Collins.

In addition to her husband and parents, Rachel was preceded in death by her sister, Wanda Morris, and by 10 half brothers and sisters.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, February 4th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY. Burial will follow at the Polly Marcum Cemetery on Big Creek.

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Saturday, February 3rd at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.