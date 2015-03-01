Obituary for Ralph Rogers Rice

By

Ralph Rogers Rice 90 died Monday

Funeral at 11 AM Thursday

Lyttleton Baptist Church

Burial in Rice Cemetery

Visitation Wednesday

Britton Funeral Home

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Ralph Rogers Rice, 90, of Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, July 3rd, at the Manchester Memorial Hospital.

Ralph was a WWII Veteran. He was the owner of the Manchester Sales & Service for over 50 years. He was a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher and member of the Lyttleton Baptist Church for more than 60 years. He was also a member of the Clay Lodge 798 Masonic Lodge. Ralph was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather.

Ralph is survived by his wife Marjorie Rice and the following children, Roger Rice (Brenda) of Manchester, Dennis Rice (Becky) of Manchester, Roy Rice (Vanda) of Tanyard, Pam Rice (Steve) of Manchester and Brenda Jones Malanga of New Bern, NC.

Also surviving are the following grandchildren, Kevin Rice, Traci White, Katie Cornett, Amy Harris, Keisha Wyatt and Shera Newcomb, 13 great grandchildren and his devoted canine friend, Daisy.

Ralph is preceded in death by his parents, Willie Rice and Katie Greer Rice, and by 14 brothers and sisters.

Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 6th at the Lyttleton Baptist Church with John Boley and John “Boo” Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Rice Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Wednesday, July 5th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

http://www.brittonfh.com/obituaries/Ralph-Rogers-Rice?obId=1989367#/obituaryInfo