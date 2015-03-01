Obituary for Ralph Sizemore

By

Ralph Sizemore, 64, of Ida, MI, passed away Friday, March 17th.

Ralph was born in Big Creek, KY on May 11, 1952, a son of the late Delora (Ross) and Barrett Sizemore.

Ralph is survived by his fiancée Kimberly Montri of Michigan, and the following children Kelli Sizemore, of Perrysburg, OH, Dan Sizemore and wife Michelle of Sylvania, OH, David Montri and Jason Montri both of Michigan.

He is also survived by the following brothers and sisters Ruthanne, Eugene, Ivin, Hubert, Charles, Doloris, and James and 3 grandchildren, Andrew Sizemore, Kylie Tietje and Noah Tietje and the mother of his children Deborah Sizemore.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, Delora and Barrett and two brother Kenneth and Arnold.

Service will be held 2:00 PM on Thursday, March 23rd at Britton Funeral Home with Billy Ledford officiating. Burial will follow in the Bowling Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 11:00 am on Thursday, March 23rd at Britton Funeral Home.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

