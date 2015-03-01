Obituary for Ralph Smith

By

Ralph Smith 64 died Saturday

Funeral 1 PM Thursday

Britton Funeral Home

Burial at Smith Cemetery #2 (Chop Bottom)

Visitation Wednesday

Britton Funeral Home

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Ralph Smith, 64, of Manchester, KY, passed away Saturday, December 16th, at the Manchester Memorial Hospital.

Ralph was born in Manchester, KY on December 2, 1953, a son of the late Edith (Eversole) and Ben Smith.

Ralph is survived by his wife, Connie Sue Smith; his daughter, Subrina (Randy) Collins of Manchester; and his son, Ralph Jr. (Crystal) Smith of London.

He is also survived by the following grandchildren: Whitney Smith, Emily Smith, Hannah Collins, Colton Smith, Megan Smith and Madison Smith; by one great grandchild: Chloe Bays; and by the following brothers and sisters: Willie Smith, George Smith, Charles Smith, Grover Smith, Lorene Swafford, Callie Smith and Jean Henson.

Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, December 21st at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Paul Mitchell and Nick Gunn officiating. Burial will follow at the Smith Cemetery #2 on Chop Bottom.

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Wednesday, December 20th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.