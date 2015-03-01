Obituary for Ralph Swafford

By

Ralph Swafford 54 died Wednesday

Graveside services 2 PM Sunday

Goose Rock Cemetery

Ralph Swafford, 54, of Manchester, KY, passed away Wednesday, February 21st, at the Manchester Memorial Hospital.

Ralph was born in Redbird, KY on July 22, 1963, a son of the late Margaret (Grubb) and Stanley Marvin Swafford.

Ralph is survived by three brothers: Randall Swafford, Ronnie Swafford and wife Kathy, and Gary Swafford all of Manchester.

In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by his brothers, Larry Swafford and Ron Swafford.

Graveside services will be held 2:00 PM on Sunday, February 25th at the Goose Rock Cemetery in Manchester, KY.