Obituary for Raymond Collins

By

Raymond Collins 67 died Sunday

Funeral 2 PM Thursday

Britton Funeral Home

Burial in Collins Cemetery (Elk Creek)

Visitation Wednesday

Britton Funeral Home

A go fund me page has been set up at:

https://www.gofundme.com/3hmqq-funeral-expenses

Raymond Collins, 67, of Burning Springs, passed away Sunday, August 27th, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

Raymond was born in Beverly, KY on June 8, 1950, a son of the late Mae (England) Collins and Dewey Collins.

He is survived by his wife, Beatrice (Gray) Collins; by three daughters, Carlene Gray of Manchester, Marlene Helton of South Carolina, and Darlene Lovins and husband Stanley of Sextons Creek; and by his son George Wayne Collins and wife Michelle of Manchester.

He is also survived by the following grandchildren: Felicia Helton, Dewey Dillon Helton, Brandon Helton, Brittany Helton, Tyler Helton, Stephanie Lovins, Josh Lovins, Mckenzie Gray, Jayce Gray, Ivan Collins, Isabella Collins and Sophia Collins; by 7 great grandchildren, and by a special family friend, Tabatha Davidson.

Raymond is also survived by four sisters: Kathelene Holland, Carolene Turner and husband T.J., Bessilene Griffin and husband Robert, and Evelyene Morgan and husband Jimmy.

In addition to his parents, Dewey and Mae Collins, Raymond is preceded in death by his grandparents, Farris and Mittie England and Bart and Stella Collins; by his sister, Ethelene Gray; his brothers, Albert, Fred, Kenople and Dewey, Jr.; and his son-in-law, James B. Gray.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, August 31st at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY. Burial will follow in the Collins Cemetery on Elk Creek.

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Wednesday, August 30th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

