Obituary for Robert Bruce Revis

By

Robert “Bruce” Revis 88 died Saturday

Funeral 2 PM Monday

Big Creek Baptist Church

Burial in General Bowling Cemetery (Big Creek)

Visitation Sunday

Britton Funeral Home

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Robert “Bruce” Revis, 88, of Big Creek, passed away Saturday at the Manchester Memorial Hospital.

Bruce was a veteran of the Korean War in the United States Army and a member of the Big Creek Baptist Church.

He is survived by two children: Robert Bruce Revis Jr., and wife Marcella of Greenbriar, KY, and Sandra Ealy and husband Donald, Big Creek, KY.

He is also survived by one sister Ruth Revis of Louisville, KY, 4 grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his Wife Amy Bowling Revis, his son Kenneth Lee Revis, his parents Robert and Minnie Revis, and two brothers Cecil and Howard Revis.

The funeral service will be held 2 PM Monday July 3rd, 2017 at the Big Creek Baptist Church with Tracy Mitchell, Steve May, and Joe Crockett officiating. Burial will follow in the General Bowling Cemetery at Big Creek. Visitation will be after 6 PM Sunday July 2nd, 2017 at the Britton Funeral Home.

http://www.brittonfh.com