Obituary for Robert Burns

Robert Burns 61 died May 4

Services 1 PM October 21

Britton Funeral Home

Burial at Hensley Cemetery (Tanksley)

Visitation October 20

Britton Funeral Home

Robert Burns, 61, of Manchester, KY, went missing April 27th and was found deceased May 4th in Manchester, KY.

Robert was born in Cincinnati, OH on September 29, 1955, a son of the late Mildred (Nolan) and Johnny Webb.

He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary (Combs) Burns.

Robert is survived by three sisters: Kimberly (James) Shouse of Middletown, OH, Vivian Bryd of Middletown, OH and Donna (Van) Rudd of Carlisle, OH.; and by two brothers: Jimmy “Roger” (Terri) Weaver of Flint, MI and Stanley Burns of Manchester.

He is also survived by his ex-wife of 35 years, Joyce Burns, four step sons David Chandler of Middletown, OH, James Chandler of Middletown, OH, Jeff Chandler of Middletown, OH and Brian Chandler of Middletown, OH; and by a close friend, Mary Caldwell and her family.

Robert served in the U.S. Army, was a fisherman and enjoyed antiques and rabbit dogs. He worked in Madison Township, OH for 15 years.

Robert was very close to his sister, Kimberly Shouse, who misses and loves him very much. He leaves to mourn his passing lots of relatives and friends, who will miss him dearly.

Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 21st at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY with Raleigh Barger officiating. Burial will follow at the Hensley Cemetery in the Tanksley-Oneida Community.

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Friday, October 20th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY .

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.