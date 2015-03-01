Obituary for Robert Jones

By

Robert Jones died Tuesday

Funeral 2 PM Friday

Britton Funeral Home

Burial in Beech Creek Cemetery

Visitation 11 AM

Robert Lee Jones, 85, of Manchester, passed away Tuesday, March 14th, at the Laurel Creek Health Care Center.

Robert was born in Harrison, Ohio on January 18, 1932, a son of the late Anna Lee (Hinkle) and Millard Jones.

Robert is survived by a sister, Dorothy Smith and husband Carl of Beech Creek and a brother, Elmer Jones of Beech Creek;

He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents Millard and Anna Lee Jones and the following brothers and sisters, Theo Jones, Steve Jones, George Jones, Dovie Jones, Martha Fultz, Della Mathis, Omar Jones and Betty Jean Jones.

Service will be held 2:00 PM on Friday, March 17th at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Andrew Fultz officiating. Burial will follow at the Beech Creek Cemetery in Manchester.

Visitation will be held 11:00 AM on Friday, March 17th at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements

http://www.brittonfh.com/obituaries/Robert-Jones?obId=1461581