Obituary for Rosie Mae Henson

Rosie Mae Henson, 73, of Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, January 29th, at her home.

Rosie was born in Manchester, KY on July 10, 1944, a daughter of the late Hazel Jane (Cheek) and Samuel Minton.

Rosie is survived by her husband, Herman Henson; her two daughters: Julie Sowder and husband Rodney of East Bernstadt, and Hilda Henson of London; and her son, Eugene “Slick” Henson and wife Lisa Ann of Manchester.

She is also survived by 9 grandchildren: Scotty Henson of London, Ashley Roberts and husband Rusty of London, Austin Tyler Henson of Manchester, Andrew Tony Henson of Manchester, Angela Faith Rose Henson of Manchester, Michael Brandon Anderson and wife Teraca of London, Joshua Wayne Westerfield and wife Jessica of London, Dustin Westerfield of London and Jeremy Westerfield of London; 7 great grandchildren: Hunter Jace Henson, Bryson DeWayne Roberts, Hannah Desirae Anderson, Hailey Ann Anderson, Kylie Renee Westerfield, Logan Alexander Westerfield and Hunter Westerfield; by three sisters: Thelma June Bennett, Helen Fultz, and Ruby Henson; and by four brothers: McKinnley Minton, Raymond Minton, Lonnie Minton and Claude Minton.

In addition to her parents, Rosie was preceded in death by her daughter, Loretta Henson, and her brother, Eugene Minton.

Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, February 1st at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Tim Renner, George Roberts and Sill Lee officiating. Burial will follow at the Reuben Bruner Cemetery on Marydell Road.

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Wednesday, January 31st at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.