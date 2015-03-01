Obituary for Ruby Kinzer

By

Ruby Kinzer, 89, of Cincinnati, OH, formerly of Oneida, passed away Friday, December 8th, at the Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati, OH.

Ruby was born in Oneida, KY on February 8, 1928, a daughter of the late Martha and General Hensley.

Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Kinzer.

Ruby is survived by her daughter, Joyce (Gene) Bolton of West Palm Beach, FL, and by her son,Roger Dale (Gail) Harris of Cincinnati, OH.

She is also survived by 4 grandchildren: Jon (Jenny) Bolton, Michael Bolton, Roger Scott (Jennifer) Harris, and Steven Dale (Nickie) Harris; 5 great grandchildren: Scarlett Faye Harris, Zoe Claire Bolton, Shaylee Nicole Harris, Desmond Edward Harris and Amelia Frances Bolton.

Ruby is also survived by her sister, Martha Jean Parrott of Cincinnati, OH, and by her brother, Ray Hensley of Oneida.

In addition to her husband and parents, Ruby was preceded in death by the following brothers and sisters: Earl Hensley, Dora Spurlock, Cledia Mae Mullins, Della Muncy, Sally Davidson, Ben Hensley, Lucille Harris, General Hensley, Marion Hensley, Elmer Hensley, Irvin Hensley and Aaron Hensley.

Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, December 14th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Tony Henson officiating. Burial will follow at the Irvin Hill Cemetery in Oneida.

Visitation will be held 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Thursday, December 14th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.