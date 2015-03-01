Obituary for Ruth H. Burchell

By

Ruth H. Burchell died Sunday

Funeral 1 PM Wednesday

Britton Funeral Home

Burial in Burchell Cemetery

Visitation noon

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Ruth H. Burchell, 94, of Manchester, passed away Sunday, March 19th, at the Manchester Memorial Hospital.

Ruth was born on June 15, 1922, a daughter of the late Maude (Hudson) and Estill Hacker.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Joe Burchell, her son-in-law Hannie Day and the following brothers and sisters, Hartigan Hacker, Herbert Hacker, Malla Hacker, Versie Hacker and Novella Lewis.

Ruth is survived by four daughters, Charlotte Day of Manchester; Patty Jones and husband Jim of London; Joann Bowling and husband Shafter of Manchester; Judy Reynolds and husband Sparky of Manchester.

She is survived by 6 grandchildren Terry Cotton and husband Dennis, Rodney Farmer, Ronnie Farmer and wife Kristal, Jeff Jones and wife Brenda, Joe Reynolds and wife Kelly, Tyler Reynolds and wife Betsy., 2 step grandchildren Yvonne Bowling and Tami Woods, 10 great grandchildren Kari Cotton-Napier and husband Ryan, Megan Cotton-Langdon and husband Matt, James Jones, Sydney Jones, Anabel Farmer, Adison Farmer, Katie Nunn, Hannah Reynolds, Abigail Reynolds and Finley Reynolds, 4 step great grandchildren Ryan Davidson, Clay Bowling, Glydon Woods and Isaac Woods and 1 step great-great grandchild Rylee Davidson.

Ruth is also survived by a sister, Verda Greer, of London; two brothers, Nick Hacker, of Fogertown; Clarence Hacker, of London.

Service will be held 1:00 PM on Wednesday, March 22nd at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with James Burchell officiating. Burial will follow in the Burchell Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 12 noon on Wednesday, March 22nd at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

http://www.brittonfh.com/obituaries/Ruth-H-Burchell