Obituary for Ruth Mills

By

Ruth Mills 93 died Saturday

Funeral Noon Monday

Britton Funeral Home

Burial in Mills Cemetery (Brightshade)

Visitation after 10 AM

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Ruth Mills, 93, of Manchester, KY, passed away Saturday, May 20th, at The Manchester Memorial Hospital.

Ruth was born in Manchester, KY on July 2, 1923, a daughter of the late Mary Jane (Smith ) and Green Berry Keith.

Ruth is survived by her two sons James Mills, and wife Ailene Mills, and Leo Mills, of Connersville, IN.

She is also survived by These Grandchildren Brooke Berry, Angie Jones, Missie Crawford, Nicole Mills, Danielle Smith, Kim Jackson, Pam Dupin, and Jonathan Mills.

She is preceded in death by Her husband Homer Mills, her son, David Mills, her parents Green Berry and Mary Jane Smith, and two grandchildren Julie Jackson, and Alicia Mills.

Service will be held 12 Noon on Monday, May 22nd at The Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY with Robert Gross officiating. Burial will follow in the Mills Cemetery at Brightshade. Visitation will be after 10 AM Monday at the Britton Funeral Home.