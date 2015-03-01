Obituary for Ruth Smith

By

Ruth Smith, age 86, of Manchester, KY, passed away Saturday, July 22, 2017, surrounded by her loving family. Ruth was born January 28, 1931, to the late Alfred and Edna (Roberts) Hoskins in Barbourville, KY. She was a lifelong member of Liberty United Baptist Church.

Ruth is survived by two daughters, Catherine Finley and husband Morris, and Shirley Smith, both of Manchester; and by five sons Teddy Smith and wife Kathy, Calvin Smith and wife Ruth Ann, and Alan Smith and wife Barbara, all of Manchester, and Stanley Smith and wife Jan of London, and Owen Glenn Smith of Cincinnati.

She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, Jarrod Smith, Justin Smith, Cole Smith, Kellie Waligorski, Kailyn Smith, Emily Levey, Samuel Finley, Andrew Finley, Abram Finley, Isabelle Finley, Luci Smith, Thomas Smith, Andrea Couch, and Jared Couch. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Levi Owen Smith, Eli Smith, Caroline Smith, Madeline Levey, and Charlotte Finley.

She is also survived by two brothers Alvin Hoskins and Garry Hoskins, and three sisters: Ersa Sams, Ica Wilson, and Stella Hoskins, and her dear friend, Martha Crockett.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Owen Smith on May 22, 2017, and her parents Alfred and Edna Hoskins, two grandchildren, Christian Smith and Jane Finley, and the following brothers and sisters: Stalford Hoskins, G.W. (George Washington) Hoskins, G.C. (Grover Cleveland) Hoskins, A. T. (Alfred Tenison) Hoskins, Hubert Hoskins, Marie Hoskins, Malvy Robertson, and Rosa Helton.

She began her working life delivering the mail, by mule, as a teenager. Her first job as an adult was in the late 1960s working as a receptionist at Britton Funeral Home. She worked at Etowah Manufacturing Company in the 1970s and last worked for Caron Spinning Company from 1976 to 1992. Her most joyous work was that of being a farmer’s wife and in the raising of her seven children.

The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2017, at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Golden Smith Jr. officiating. Daughter, Catherine Finley and grandson, Abram Finley will speak. Visitation will be after 6:00 p.m. Friday, July 28, 2017, at Britton Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Jarrod Smith, Justin Smith, Cole Smith, Samuel Finley, Andrew Finley, Abram Finley, Thomas Smith, Levi Smith and Eli Smith. Burial will be in the Heaven Sent Cemetery in London, KY, which was established in the honor of Owen and Ruth Smith on May 23, 2017.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

