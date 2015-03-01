Obituary for Sally Mae Wagers

By

Sally Mae Wagers 84 died Wednesday

Funeral 3 PM Sunday

Britton Funeral Home

Burial in Wagers and Smith Cemetery

Visitation Friday and Saturday

Britton Funeral Home

Sally Mae Wagers, 84, of Manchester, KY, passed away Wednesday, May 3rd, at her residence. .

Sally was born in Big Creek, KY on May 10, 1932, a daughter of the late Amanda (Henson) and Beve Wagers.

In addition to her parents, Sally is preceded in death by her husband, Chester Wagers and her son Eddie Garland Wagers.

Sally is survived by four daughters Eula Smith, Betty Wagers, Amanda Jackson, Donna Wagers and four sons George Wagers, Chester Jr. Wagers, Millard Wagers, Sammy Wagers all of Manchester.

She is also survived by 22 grandchildren, 45 great grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren and a sister Sophia Davis of Shelbyville, KY and two brothers Willie Wagers and Cecil Wagers both of Goose Rock.

Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, May 7th at Britton Funeral Home with Woody Jackson and Jesse Henson officiating. Burial will follow Wagers and Smith Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Friday, May 5th and on Saturday, May 6th at Britton Funeral Home.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

