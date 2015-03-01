Obituary for Sampson Grubb

By

Sampson Grubb 80 died Monday

Funeral 2 PM Friday

Willow Grove Holiness Church

Burial in Hensley Cemetery (Crane Creek)

Visitation 10:30 AM to 2 PM

Sampson Grubb, 80, of Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, December 4th, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin, KY.

Sampson was born in Oneida, KY on September 19, 1937, a son of the late Rachel (Melton) and Henry Grubb.

Sampson is survived by his wife, Lola (Madden) Grubb.

He is also survived by his son, Jason (Candy) Grubb, of Crane Creek; 6 grandchildren: Jacob Grubb, Regina Grubb, Jason Wayne Grubb, Bryson Hubbard, Madison McQueen, and Emily Hubbard; his sister, Sudie Grubb Debates of Collins Fork; and by several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, December 8th at the Willow Grove Holiness Church in Manchester, KY, with Shelby Deaton officiating. Burial will follow in the Hensley Cemetery on Crane Creek Rd.

Visitation will be held 10:30 AM to 2:00 PM on Friday, December 8th at the Willow Grove Holiness Church in Manchester, KY.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.