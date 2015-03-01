Obituary for Selina and Jessica Duff

By

Selina and Jessica Duff, of Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, January 22nd, at their home. A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM on Thursday, January 25th at the Duff Cemetery on Paw Paw Road. Selina was born on May 24, 1975 and Jessica was born on on January 9, 1980, the daughters of Dennis Duff, of Manchester, KY and the late Joyce (Harvey) Duff. Also surviving is their brother, Denvard Duff, of Manchester, and a host of family and friends.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

