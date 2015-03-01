Obituary for Shirley Alexander

By

Shirley Alexander, 54, of Versailles, KY, passed away Monday, April 24th, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Shirley was born in Manchester, KY on June 1, 1962, a daughter of the late Betty Jean (Napier) and Willy Hoskins, Jr.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Sarah Renee Alexander-Hopkins and husband Marc of Seymour, IN and her son, Joshua Hugh Alexander of Versailles.

She is also survived by one grandchild Andrea Buchanan and by two sisters, Ruby Hoskins Gilbert Baker of Manchester and Beverly Lynn Gregory of Indiana and by four brothers, Marvin Hoskins of Florida, John R Hoskins of Alabama, Douglas E Hoskins of Indiana and Sam W Hoskins of Indiana.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son Jeremy Keith Alexander and her brothers Melvin and Michael Pearl Hoskins.

Service will be held 11:00 AM on Friday, April 28th at Britton Funeral Home, with Paul Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in the Hoskins Cemetery in Big Creek.

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Thursday, April 27th at Britton Funeral Home.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.