Obituary for Stevie R. Jones

Stevie R. Jones 80 Wednesday

Funeral 11 AM Saturday

Britton Funeral Home

Burial in Jones Family Cemetery (London)

Visitation Friday

Britton Funeral Home

Stevie R. Jones, 80, of London, KY, passed away Wednesday, August 23rd, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington, KY. Stevie was born in Manchester, KY on April 1, 1937, a son of the late Rosie (Hyde) and James “Juice” Jones.

He is survived by his wife, Thelma (Ratliff) Jones and his son, Stephen Jones and wife Michelle of London. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren: Stephen Ryan Jones, Jarred Conner Jones, Ruby Abigail Jones and Michael Scott Jones and his wife Michaela and a host of nieces and nephews.

Also surviving are his sisters: Betty Rose Louchran of Garrard, Thelma Roark of Indianapolis, Addie Bowman of London, Helen Swafford of Manchester and Easter Bishop of London; and his brother, Ted Jones of Manchester.

In addition to his parents, James “Juice” and Rosie Jones, he was preceded in death by his brothers and sister: James Jones, Jr., Roy Jones and Eva Craft.

Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 26th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY with Darrell Napier officiating. Burial will follow in the Jones Family Cemetery in London, KY.

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Friday, August 25th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY .

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.