Obituary for T J Mills

T.J. Mills 88 died September 1

Visitation Friday 5-8 pm

Britton Funeral Home

Funeral Saturday 11 am

Britton Funeral Home

Burial in Mills Family Cemetery

MILLS, T.J. – Beloved husband of the late Kathleen Mills (nee Grubb); Devoted father of Alex (Ann) Mills; Loving grandfather of Alexis and Andy Mills; Dear brother of Arnold Mills, Pearl (Ray) Lewis and Oda Holiday. T.J. was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Milda Mills, as well as siblings, Earl Mills, Robert Mills, Jr. and Clarence “Doc” Mills. He passed away on September 1, 2017 at the age of 88. Residence Colerain Twp.

Visitation will be held on Friday, from 5-8pm, at the Britton Funeral Home, 27 Old US 421, Manchester, Kentucky. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, at 11am, at the Britton Funeral Home with burial to immediately follow in the Mills Family Cemetery.

Donations may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association, 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH, 45203.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com