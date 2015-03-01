Obituary for Tashina Jane Hubbard

By

Tashina Jane Hubbard 35 died Thursday

Funeral 11 AM Monday

Willow Grove Church

Burial in Collins Cemetery

Visitation 6 PM Sunday

Willow Grove Church

Tashina Jane Hubbard, 35, of Manchester, KY, passed away Thursday, May 4th, at the Harlan ARH Hospital.

Tashina was born in Manchester, KY on February 15, 1982, a daughter of Irene (Grubb) Hubbard and Jack Hubbard

Tashina is survived by her mother Irene Hubbard, her father and stepmother Jack and Darla Hubbard, her daughter Brittany Taylor of Tyner and her son Cameron Taylor of Fogertown.

She is also survived by a sister, Natasha Nunn, and husband B.J. of Gray Hawk and 3 nieces and nephews Katie Nunn, Bayleigh Nunn and Hyatt Nunn.

Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 8th at the Willow Grove Church. Burial will follow in the Collins Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Sunday, May 7th at Willow Grove Church.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

http://www.brittonfh.com/obituaries/Tashina-Jane-Hubbard