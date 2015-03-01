Obituary for Ted Juice Jones

By

Ted Juice Jones 70 died Tuesday

Funeral 4 PM Saturday

Britton Funeral Home

Burial in Harts Branch Cemetery

Ted Juice Jones, 70, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, September 19th, at the University Of Kentucky Medical Center.

Ted was born in Oneida, KY on August 2, 1947, a son of the late Rose Mary (Hyde) and Jim Juice Jones.

He was is preceded in death by his wife, Dian Jones.

Ted is survived by two daughters, Sherry Hubbard and husband Freddie of Manchester, Michelle Fultz and husband Jason of Corbin; six sons Bill Wayne Jones of Indianapolis, IN, Tim Jones and wife Tina of London, John Jones and wife Carole of Indianapolis, IN, Jesse James Jones of Indianapolis, IN, Eddie Warren and wife Lisa of Bush, James Jones and wife Latashia of Manchester.

He is also survived by 17 grandchildren: Tyler Jones, Tanner Jones, Logan Jones, Xavier Jones, Leslie Jones, Alasdair Jones, Avah Jones, Shelby Jones, Jaden Jones, Jesse James Jones, Jr., Emma Warren, Ethan Warren, Kaitlyn Jones, James Alex Jones, Patrick Hubbard, Swayze Hubbard and Jason E. Fultz, Jr.; by several great grandchildren; by five sisters, Betty Rose Louchran of Garrard, Thelma Roark of Indianapolis, Addie Bowman of London, Helen Swafford of Manchester and Easter Bishop of London.

In addition to his wife and parents, Ted is preceded in death by his brothers and sister: James Jones, Jr., Roy Jones, Stevie R. Jones and Eva Craft.

Services will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, September 23rd at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Carrol DeForrest officiating. Burial will follow in the Harts Branch Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations for funeral expenses can be made to Britton Funeral Home.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.