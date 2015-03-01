Obituary for Thomas Sizemore

By

Thomas Sizemore 89 died Sunday

Funeral 2 PM Tuesday

Britton Funeral Home

Burial at Katies Creek Cemetery (Red Bird)

Visitation 12 PM Tuesday

Thomas Sizemore, 89, of Keavy, KY, passed away Sunday, December 17th, at the Manchester Memorial Hospital.

Thomas was born in Red Bird, KY on January 15, 1928, a son of the late Flora and Sam Sizemore.

Thomas is survived by his daughter, Henrietta Welch of Fort Wayne, IN; his son,Vernon Sizemore of Fort Wayne, IN; and by several grandchildren.

Thomas is also survived by the following sisters and brothers: Polly (Jon) McKeehan of London, KY, Louella (Clifford) Collett of New Albany, IN, Helen (Charles) Lockman of New Albany, IN, Dora Lone, of Palmyra, IN, James (Carol) Sizemore of Beverly, KY and Bobby (Elaine) Sizemore of Beverly, KY; and by his sister-in-law Helen Sizemore.

In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by his brothers: Denver Sizemore and wife Phyllis, and Lester Sizemore; and his brother-in-law, Earl Lone.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, December 19th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Golden Jr. Smith officiating. Burial will follow at the Katies Creek Cemetery on Red Bird.

Visitation will be held 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Tuesday, December 19th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.