Obituary for Troy Stewart

By

Troy Stewart 75 died Saturday

Funeral 2 PM Wednesday

Britton Funeral Home

Burial in Goose Rock Cemetery

Visitation Monday and Tuesday

Britton Funeral Home

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Troy Stewart, 75, of Manchester, KY, passed away Saturday, May 6th, at Manchester Memorial Hospital.

Troy was born on November 17, 1941, a son of the late Mable (McCreary) and Carlo Stewart. He was a member of the Hopewell Community Church.

He is survived by his wife Carolyn Stewart and three children: Roger Lee Stewart and wife Tabitha, Jimmy Stewart, and Linda Kay Wombles and husband Alan Shawn.

He is also survived by the following grandchildren: Christian, Kelli, Ryan, Paige, Bailey, Joel, Jordan, Mariam, Cheyenne, and Austin, as well as these three great grandchildren Michael, Trenton, and Trinity.

Also surviving are these siblings Chester Stewart, Carl Stewart, Paul Stewart, Ella Mae Smith, Oliver Stewart, and Tootsie Napier.

He is preceded in death by his parents Carlo and Mable Stewart, Ray Napier, Roy Napier, and Marie Napier.

The funeral service will be held 2 PM Wednesday May 10th, 2017 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Paul Stewart, Archie Henson, and Paul Franklin Stewart officiating. Burial will follow in the Goose Rock Cemetery. Visitation will be after 6 PM Monday and Tuesday at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

http://www.brittonfh.com/obituaries/Troy-Stewart