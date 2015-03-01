Obituary for Viola Spurlock

By

Viola Spurlock, 78, of London, passed away Monday, March 13th, at Saint Joseph London. Viola was born on December 1, 1938, a daughter of the late Edna (Bargo) and Ed Senters. Viola is preceded in death by her husband Lawrence Spurlock.

Viola is survived by her daughter, Michelle Spurlock and two sons, Doug Spurlock and wife Gayle, Kenneth Michael Spurlock and wife Robyn. Viola is also survived by five sisters, Dorothy Moore (and late husband Wilburn) Edith Smallwood (and late husband Herman), Ethel Asher (and late husband Warren), Nina Asher and husband Broadus, Verdie Fisher (and late husband Homer) and her brother Shelby Senters and wife Lorene. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Daniel Spurlock, Deanna Spurlock and fiancé Justin Hayre, Lawrence Tyler Spurlock, Trevor Spurlock, and Wyatt Spurlock. She is also preceded in death by the following brothers and sisters, Frank Senters, Harold Senters, Cecil Senters, Charles Senters, Rhoda Senters and Dosha Senters.

Service will be held 1:00 PM on Friday, March 17th at Muddy Gap Baptist Church with Charlie Hubbard, Carl Allen and Bob Wyatt officiating. Burial will follow in the Hyde Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Thursday, March 16th at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

http://www.brittonfh.com/obituaries/Viola-Spurlock?obId=1437332