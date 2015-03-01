Obituary for Virgil Smith

By

Virgil Smith 82 died Wednesday

Funeral 1 PM Sunday

Britton Funeral Home

Burial in Tip Smith Cemetery

Visitation Saturday

Britton Funeral Home

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Virgil Smith, 82, of Manchester, KY, passed away Wednesday, September 13th, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin.

Virgil was born in Goose Rock, KY on March 14, 1935, a son of the late Jemima (Smallwood) and Tinsley Smith.

Virgil is survived by his wife, Christine Smith; three daughters, Patsy Sizemore and husband Wade of Morgan Branch, Carol Sgobbo and husband John of London, Wilma Greenwood and husband Bill of Vancouver, Canada; and a son,Billy Ray Smith and wife Rosetta of Scarsdale, NY.

He is also survived by 6 grandchildren: Matthew Sizemore, Johnny Sgobbo, Salvatore Sgobbo, Daniel Smith, Rose Malamas and Denise Greenwood; 4 great grandchildren: Merissa Johnson, Brandon, Spencer and Kindle Wright; his sister, Winnie Muncy of Stinnett, KY and his brother, Green Smith of Jacks Branch.

In addition to his parents, Tinsley and Jemima Smith, Virgil was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice Smith; and by his brothers and sister, Chester Smith, Golden Smith and Clemia Lienert.

Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, September 17th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY with George Grigsby and Barry Hubbard officiating. Burial will follow in the Tip Smith Cemetery at Goose Rock.

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Saturday, September 16th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.