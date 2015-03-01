Obituary for Walter Combs

By

Walter Combs, 60, of London, KY, passed away Saturday, April 15th, at his home. Walter was born in Oneida, KY on July 3, 1956, a son of the late Juanita (Mitchell) and Lawrence Combs.

Walter is survived by two sons Chris Combs and wife Kathy of London and Roger Combs of London. He is also survived by two brothers, Lawrence Combs and Andy Combs, both of Billy’s Branch and by 4 grandchildren Logan, Landon, Connor and Gracie Combs.

Service will be held 12:00 PM on Friday, April 21st at Britton Funeral Home with Mike Gray officiating. Burial will follow in the Mitchell Combs Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Thursday, April 20th at Britton Funeral Home.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.