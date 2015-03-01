Obituary for Wayne Campbell

By

Wayne Campbell, 68, of Oneida, KY passed away Tuesday, August 15th, at St. Joseph Lexington Hospital. Wayne was born in Oneida, KY on January 3, 1949, a son of the late Minnie (Byrd) and Ernest Campbell.

In addition to his parents, Minnie and Ernest Campbell, Wayne was preceded in death by his wife, Naomi (Hoskins) Campbell.

He is survived by his son,David Campbell of Big Creek, KY; his granddaughter, Tamara Campbell; and his sister, June Sandlin, of Ohio.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 19th at the Roberts Cemetery in Manchester, KY with Michael Wilson officiating.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.