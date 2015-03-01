Obituary for William “Bill” Thomas

By

William (Bill) Leo Thomas 58 died Monday

William (Bill) Leo Thomas, age 58, of Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, February 12th at his home on Greenbriar.

Bill is survived by his life’s partner, Yvonne Bowling of Manchester, and her two sons: Ryan Davidson of Nashville, TN and Clay Bowling of Williamsburg, KY.

He is also survived by his sister, Carol Heath and husband Tony; his brother Chuck Thomas and wife Lisa; by two grandchildren: Rylee and Atlas Davidson; his niece, Jenny Cheatham; his nephews: Ben Heath and Deron Maxey; and a host of friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Irene Thomas of Manchester.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date, with Dr. Tim Rogers officiating.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.