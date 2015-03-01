Obituary for Willie Davidson
Willie Davidson, 82, of Manchester, KY, passed away Wednesday, February 21st, at his home.
Willie was born on May 22, 1935, a son of the late Cora (Howard) and Jim Davidson.
Willie is survived by his wife, Cosetta (Taylor) Davidson.
He is also survived by three sisters: Janie Mae Blankenship and husband Virgil, Loretta Dezarn, and Sara Frances Baird and husband Clyde; one brother: Earnest Silas Davidson and wife Phyllis; and by three grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Willie was preceded in death by his daughter, Brenda Davidson Acey, and by his brother and sisters: John Davidson, Lois Davidson and Linda Davidson.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 24th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Jim Perine officiating. Burial will follow in the Mount Olivet Cemetery at Sextons Creek.
Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Friday, February 23rd at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.