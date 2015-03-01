Obituary for Zelma Gray

By

Zelma Gray 75 died Tuesday

Celebration of Life

4 PM to 6 PM Wednesday

Britton Funeral Home

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Zelma Gray, 75, of Manchester, passed away Tuesday, April 11th, at St. Joseph Lexington Hospital.

Zelma was born on June 3, 1941, a daughter of the late Kitty (Roark) Gray and Silas Wagers.

She is preceded in death by her husband, R T Gray.

Zelma is survived by two daughters, Sharon Kaye Bowling and husband Jackie of Big Creek, Pamela Macedonia and husband Michael of London.

She is also survived by 4 grandchildren Karen Jean Curry, Jeremy Scott Bowling, Jackie Kevin Bowling, Janaye Michelle Bowling and 8 great grandchildren Jaylee Bowling, Jalynn Kaye Bowling, Jayla Madison Lashae Bowling, Jenna Kaelynn Bowling, Jayden C. Scott Bowling, Jacklynn Kayleigh Bowling, Tyler Landon Curry and Mason Christopher Curry.

Zelma is also survived by five sisters, Goldie Mae Hubbard of Lily, Carol Creech of Lil, Brenda Hubbard of Goose Rock, Nancy Hubbard of Waynesburg, KY, Deborah Sizemore of Laurel Creek,and a brother Tony Gray of Goose Rock.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Wednesday, April 19th at Britton Funeral Home.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

http://www.brittonfh.com/obituaries/Zelma-Gray