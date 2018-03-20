OVFD House Fire

By

Oneida Volunteer Fire and Rescue responded to an afternoon two-story house fire on North Highway 66. Officials say a woman was asleep inside the home when she woke up and saw the whole house in smoke. The smoke was thick and the woman had to almost crawl out of the house. Fire Chief Derrick Simpson tells WYMT the home was engulfed when firefighters arrived. The department was able to suppress the flames and prevent nearby homes and trees from catching fire. The woman was not injured in the fire and is now staying with family members. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

