Oneida Big Community Performance

A Big Community Performance will be held at the Oneida Baptist Church Chapel Friday June 30. This is a part of the “Harmony in the Hills” program organized by the Stay in Clay and Monkey Dumplins groups in partnership with Berea College Partners in Education and Community Performance International and hosted by Oneida Baptist Institute. Everyone is invited. For more information contact Amy Dunzweiler (606) 594-5892 amy_dunzweilwe@msn.com; Vanda Rice (606) 598-7274 vandarice@hotmail.com or Jenna Meglen jenna_meglen@berea.edu.

