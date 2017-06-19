Oneida Community Picnic

By

A Community Picnic will be held at Oneida Community Park Friday June 23. This is a part of the “Harmony in the Hills” program organized by the Stay in Clay and Monkey Dumplins groups in partnership with Berea College Partners in Education and Community Performance International and hosted by Oneida Baptist Institute. Everyone is invited. For more information contact Amy Dunzweiler (606) 594-5892 amy_dunzweilwe@msn.com; Vanda Rice (606) 598-7274 vandarice@hotmail.com or Jenna Meglen jenna_meglen@berea.edu.

