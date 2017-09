By

Oneida Community Church will hold Homecoming Services Sunday October 1 at 11 AM with Brother George Roberts. Pastor Todd Hicks and congregation would like to invite everyone to attend. Revival services will be held Tuesday September 26 through Thursday September 28 at 7 PM.

Tuesday

Brother Ashley Noe

Wednesday

Brother Alvie Robinson

Thursday

Brother Bryan Thomas