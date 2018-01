By



Simmie Morris

Oneida Lodge #736 has announced their lodge officers for 2018: Master, Simmie Morris; Senior Warden, Brandon Gay; Junior Warden, Terry Hensley; Secretary, Rick Gibson; Treasurer, Ronnie Gay; Senior Deacon, Terry Davidson; Junior Deacon, Vernon Gay; Senior Stewart, Hugh “Bulldog” Lunsford; Junior Stewart, Tommy Harmon; Tyler, John Rice and Chaplain, Jim Wilson.

