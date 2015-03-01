By

“As we sat beside my 5-month-old son’s hospital bed, we begged God for a miracle. Smith had been fighting 24 hours for his life but, really, he had fought since birth. Smith was born with a rare liver disease called Biliary Atresia. The bile ducts in his liver were not formed correctly. Bile was trapped and quickly caused cirrhosis to his liver,” explains Smith Webster’s mom, Holly from Jefferson County.

Smith was listed in very critical condition. Machines miraculously kept Smith alive while he waited for his Gift of Life through organ donation, a transplant.

“Stories about patients, like Smith, drive us to do this important work. Your Circuit Clerk’s Office educates all Kentuckians about the lifesaving mission of organ donation. We ask every person getting a license or ID if they would like to join the Kentucky Organ Donor Registry,” said Clay Circuit Clerk, James Phillips. “No child, or spouse or grandparent or friend, should die waiting for a transplant. All of us can do something to give hope. We can register as a donor.”

The Clay Circuit Clerk’s Office has done their part to help patients like Smith. “Our driver’s license counter is the #1 place Kentuckians register as donors. Currently, 3928 generous Clay County Residents have joined the confidential Kentucky Organ Donor Registry,” says Phillips. “Our office also collected $824 to help this mission through Trust For Life. The Trust For Life is a separate nonprofit organization dedicated to educating about organ donation and helping patients in need. For all those families, like Smith’s, we want you to know that we are proud to offer hope and support this lifesaving mission.”

Of the 120,000 people currently on the transplant waiting list, tragically 22 Americans die every day waiting. Kentucky’s Circuit Court Clerks and deputies are an integral part of increasing public education about organ donation and growing Kentucky’s Organ Donor Registry. These efforts will end the wait for over 1000 Kentuckians currently in need. Today, an extraordinary 1.7 million Kentuckians are registered donors.

“Flooding into my thoughts came the hopes and dreams my husband and I had for Smith. The holidays we envisioned sharing with him and all the ‘firsts’. First step, first word, first day of school, soccer game, summer at the beach. We wanted to share him with our friends and family, read him books, take him to the park, go on adventures, and teach him about life. We were so close to not having any of those memories,” says Holly. “He was days from death.”

The generosity of an organ donor gave Smith his gift of life, his liver transplant. “I will forever be grateful that someone chose life and hope for my son when we were desperate for a miracle,” says Holly.

According to Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates, the nonprofit that works with hospitals and families to honor the gift of donation, there were 110 organ donors in Kentucky in 2016. From those generous heroes, 324 lives were saved. From the generosity of Kentucky 327 tissue donors, over 1000 patients will be healed.

“Today, Smith is a happy and healthy two-year-old. Outwardly, nobody knows he has had an organ transplant. My husband and I, with our extended family, have gotten to enjoy so many ‘firsts’ in his life. We are so thrilled to be able to continue loving and celebrating this gift that we have been given,” says Holly.

Today, 53% of Kentuckians are registered organ donors. Regardless of age or medical history, everyone can register as a donor by going to www.donatelifeky.org. Everyone can get a heart on your license next time you renew your license or ID.

Read more about Smith and others touched by this mission: http://www.trustforlife.org/kentucky-stories

The Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks’ Trust For Life is a 501c(3) non-profit organization that informs, educates, and encourages Kentuckians to be registered organ & tissue donors to save lives. For more info call 1-866-945-5433, email info@trustforlife.org or go to www.trustforlife.org.