Pamela Lipps Hounchell Obit

By

Pamela Lipps Hounchell 61 died Sunday

Funeral Thursday 1 PM

Rominger Funeral Home

Burial in Manchester Memorial Gardens

Visitation Wednesday

Rominger Funeral Home

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Pamela Lipps Hounchell, age 61 of Manchester departed this life on Sunday, April 23, 2017 at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Kentucky. She was born on Sunday, September 11, 1955 in Manchester to the union of Henry and Georgia Bowling Lipps. She was a member of the Manchester Gospel Mission and worked at the Clay County Vocational School as Secretary for over 32 years.

She leaves to mourn her passing her daughters: Christina Hounchell Burnette and Rebecca Hounchell Murphy as well as her grandchildren: Jackson Burnette, Shawna Rayanne Gibson, Alexis Murphy and Micaela Murphy. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters: Bobby (Flossie) Lipps, Anna Sester, Billie Rowe, Tess (Barbara) Lipps, Clara (Robert) King, and Patty (Cletis) Cooper as well as her sister-in-law: Jimmie Lou Lipps, her special friend: Terresa Hooker Bowles, and a host of nephews, nieces, friends and church family.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Henry and Georgia Lipps, her brother: Pherman (Dud) Lipps, her sister: Joyce Hooker, and these brothers-in-law: Earl Hooker, Floyd Rowe, Bill Sester.

Funeral Services for Pamela Lipps Hounchell will be conducted on Thursday, April 27 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Tess Lipps, Anthony Combs, and Patty Cooper will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

http://claycotalk.proboards.com/post/16841#JIM